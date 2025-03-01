Ambala court echoes with gunshots as miscreants open fire on accused came for hearing, police start probe The private guard standing near the court premises said that he saw two men coming out of a black car and opening fire. They later fled the scene.

In a startling incident, some miscreants entered the Ambala court complex on Saturday and opened indiscriminate firing on an accused who came to the court for a hearing. The miscreants fled the scene after firing. According to the information, the miscrenats came in a black car and fired two-three rounds.

After the incident, the CID and police team reached the spot, after which the crime branch teams were also called in, who started investigating the whole case. According to the police, they have recovered two shells and a coin from the spot, and no one was injured in this shooting incident. Currently, the police are investigating and trying to identify and catch the criminals.

A private watchman of the court was standing near the gate of the court premises where this firing took place. He saw the entire scene there. This eyewitness named Ranjeet said that he was standing at the gate when two young men got out of a car with pistols in their hands and fired three rounds one after the other. He kept stopping them, but they did not stop, and after firing, they fled the crime scene.