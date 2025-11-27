After death of young athletes, Haryana CM orders thorough inspection of sports complexes Two young athletes died on Basketball courts after the poles fell on them. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a through probe into the deaths.

New Delhi:

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday ordered a through inspection of infrastructure across all sports complexes, following the deaths of a junior national-level player and another teenager - both killed when rusted iron poles collapsed at basketball courts.

As per an official statement, the CM expressed his deep condolences over the tragedies and announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakh for the family of each young athlete.

The orders come after two teen basketball players in died in Haryana when iron poles holding hoops in basketball courts collapsed on them in similar instances. The two deceased were the 16-year-old Hardik Rathi - who had taken part in the national sub-junior basketball championship - died in Rohtak on Tuesday, and the 15-year-old Aman, who died during treatment at PGIMS Rohtak on Monday night.

The sports infrastructure in the state has now under scanner following the twin tragedies. The incidents sparked outrage: opposition parties slammed the BJP-led state government, and distraught family members joined them in blaming the administration for allowing sports facilities to decay.

As per the statement, the chief minister ordered a thorough inspection of all sports complexes.

The safety of athletes is a top priority, and the Sports Department has been directed to strengthen repair and maintenance, the statement said. The chief minister issued strict and clear instructions to officials, asserting that recurrence of such accidents is unacceptable, it added.

Saini was asked to comment on the Rohtak incident. The CM withheld his comments, stating that he will only comment after gathering the details pertaining to the matter. Minister Gaurav Gautam also told reporters on Wednesday that a high-level probe will be launched and anyone found responsible for the incident will face action.

In a statement, Gautam said the state government is committed to providing safer and better sports facilities to players. Expressing deep sorrow over the two deaths, he described such tragedies as completely unacceptable, and said immediate action is being ensured.

He also issued directions to Motilal Nehru School of Sports (Rai/Sonipat), the deputy directors of sports boards in Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak and Gurugram, and all district sports officers statewide to conduct a thorough inspection of buildings and sports equipment in every sports complex. He ordered that any equipment found unsafe, dilapidated, or posing a risk to players’ safety must be removed from use immediately