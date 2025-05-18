26-year-old Haryana youth arrested for spying for Pakistan by Nuh Police According to Nuh police, the accused, Armaan, was arrested for allegedly sharing information about the Indian Army and other military activities with a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Nuh (Haryana):

Since the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, India has intensified its search operations in several states and launched crackdowns to apprehend any anti-social elements. In connection to this, a 26-year-old man was arrested in Haryana’s nuh on charges of spying for Pakistan, a police official said.

According to Nuh police, the accused, Armaan, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing information about the Indian Army and other military activities with a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Accused sent to police custody

A local court has remanded Armaan to police custody for six days. According to police, he was apprehended following a tip-off from central investigative agencies.

He had allegedly been sharing sensitive information over an extended period using WhatsApp and other social media platforms. During a search of his mobile phone, police said they found conversations, photos, and videos that had been shared with Pakistani phone numbers.

A senior police official stated that a case has been filed against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Hisar resident arrested for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani national

In another similar incident that came to light, a woman named Jyoti, resident of Hisar in Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and maintaining continuous contact with a Pakistani national. Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan stated, "Modern warfare is no longer confined to the borders. Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) are attempting to recruit social media influencers to propagate their narratives. Based on intelligence inputs from central agencies, we arrested Jyoti Malhotra."

He further revealed that Jyoti had traveled to Pakistan multiple times and had also visited China once. "She was in contact with PIOs. We have taken her into five-day police custody and are currently examining her financial records. During the Indo-Pak conflict, she remained in communication with PIOs. Her travel history appears inconsistent with her declared income," SP Sawan added.

(With agency inputs)