Who is Harsh Sanghavi? Know all about Gujarat's youngest home minister who rose to become Deputy CM

Harsh Sanghavi was sworn in as Gujarat’s deputy chief minister following a major cabinet reshuffle in the state on Friday. This comes a day after all 16 ministers in the state, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, resigned for the cabinet reshuffle. At 40 years old, Harsh Sanghavi is known for his rapid rise in state politics and is often regarded as a youth icon. He is said to be a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sanghavi first became Gujarat’s youngest Minister of State at 36, handling the Home portfolio a position usually held by senior party leaders.

Who is Harsh Sanghavi?

Sanghavi’s political career began early when he was elected as the youngest MLA from Majura constituency in Surat in 2012 at the age of 27. He won that election by a large margin, ranking as the fourth-highest vote-getter statewide. Since then, he has successfully retained his seat in both 2017 and 2022 elections, defeating opponents with overwhelming margins.

Sanghvi becomes Gujarat's 6th deputy CM

Sanghavi is now the sixth individual to hold the position of deputy chief minister in Gujarat. The first to serve in this role was Congress leader Chimanbhai Patel, who held the office from March 1972 to July 1973. During the same period, Congress’ Kantilal Ghia also served as deputy chief minister under then Chief Minister Ghanshyam Oza.

Sanghavi led many drives such as the 2025 Rander demolition, major drug busts, and the Clean Tapi campaign. He has also worked to boost youth employment by organising job fairs.