Gujarat: Five arrested for posing as trustees, collecting rent for 17 years on 'Waqf trust land' The fake trustees constructed ten shops, one of which was used by accused Salim Khan to open his office and the rest shops were rented out.

Ahmedabad :

According to police reports, at least five persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as trustees and collecting rent for 17 years for structures built on land owned by two Ahmedabad-based trusts registered under the state's 'Waqf Board'. The imposters collected rent from nearly 100 houses and shops on land belonging to the 'Kachni Masjid Trust' and 'Shah Bada Kasam Trust', according to an FIR (first information report) registered at the city’s Gaekwad Haveli police station.

“An FIR for cheating and forging documents was registered against them after it was found that they misused for personal benefits the properties belonging to the trusts registered under the Waqf Board," DCP Bharat Rathod said.

“The accused carried out illegal construction over 5,000 square metres belonging to the two trusts. They built around 100 properties (houses and shops) and collected monthly rent between 2008 and 2025,” he said.

What is a waqf property?

A Waqf property is dedicated to religious or charitable purposes. The income generated from such properties is typically used for religious activities, charitable works, or public benefit.

The five have been identified as-

Salim Khan Pathan Mohammad Yasar Sheikh Mahmood Khan Pathan Faiz Mohammad Chobdar Shahid Ahmed Sheikh

Salim Khan Pathan is a history-sheeter and faces five cases, including one related to the Arms Act. The complainant, Mohammad Rafiq Ansari, is a tenant of properties built on land belonging to the Kachni Masjid Trust. He said that none of the accused is a member of any of the trusts.

Besides using the rent money for their benefit, the accused also claimed ownership of the money collected in the donation box of the Shah Bada Kasi Trust. The accused also allegedly constructed 15 shops on land belonging to the Kachni Masjid Trust. The land was, in the past, handed over to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for an Urdu school.

Fake trustees/accused constructed 10 shops

During the 2001 earthquake, the school structure became dilapidated. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation demolished the school in 2009 and shifted it to a nearby area. Meanwhile, the fake trustees constructed ten shops, one of which was used by accused Salim Khan to open his office, said the complainant, adding that the rest were rented out.

The complainant added that the rents collected by the accused were neither deposited in the trust's account nor handed over to the AMC. This way, they cheated the AMC and the 'Waqf Board'.