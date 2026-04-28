Vapi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP secures commanding majority with 37 seats

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a decisive mandate in the Vapi Municipal Corporation elections, winning 37 of the 52 seats and establishing firm control over the civic body. The Congress finished a distant second with 11 seats, while other candidates accounted for the remaining 4, underscoring the scale of the BJP’s lead in this key urban centre.

The outcome in Vapi mirrors a broader trend seen across Gujarat, where the BJP has taken a massive lead in all 15 municipal corporations, including Vapi, Morbi, Porbandar-Chhaya, Nadiad, Gandhidham-Adipur, Surat, Mehsana, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palanpur and Gandhinagar. The results reinforce the party’s strong organisational presence and electoral momentum across urban regions of the state.

BJP establishes firm control

With 37 seats in its tally, the BJP has comfortably crossed the majority mark in the 52-member civic body. The margin of victory highlights the party’s dominance across several parts of the city and its ability to convert early leads into confirmed wins.

Congress lags behind

The Congress secured 11 seats, remaining well behind the BJP throughout the counting process. While it maintained a presence in select pockets, it was unable to significantly challenge the BJP’s overall lead. Other candidates managed to win 4 seats, making limited inroads in the contest.

Counting day confirms early trends

Polling for the elections was held on April 26, with counting carried out on April 28. Early trends had indicated a strong performance by the BJP, and these projections remained consistent as results were declared across all wards, culminating in a clear and decisive outcome.

Significance for Vapi

As one of Gujarat’s newer municipal corporations, Vapi’s civic election carried added importance. The city, known for its industrial growth and expanding urban footprint, faces ongoing challenges related to infrastructure, civic amenities and planning. The election was seen as a key moment in shaping its administrative direction.

Wider political implications

The BJP’s strong showing in Vapi, alongside its performance across other municipal corporations, offers a clear indication of prevailing political trends in Gujarat’s urban landscape. The results are likely to have implications beyond local governance, feeding into the broader political narrative in the state.

The road ahead

With a comfortable majority secured, the BJP is now positioned to steer policy and governance in the Vapi Municipal Corporation. Attention will now turn to how effectively the new administration addresses civic concerns and delivers on key urban priorities in the coming term.

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