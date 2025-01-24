Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Three schools in Vadodara, including Navrachana School, receive bomb threat, police rush to spot

A total of three schools, including Vadodara's Navrachana Higher Secondary School, on Friday received a bomb threat over email. Soon after receiving information, local police and bomb squad rushed to spot to start the investigation in Vadodara.

Notably, the bomb threat was received by the principal of Navrachana School via email after which the school was closed to ensure the safety of students and staff. After reaching the spot, police conducted thorough checks at the school premises.

In all three schools of Navrachana, the children were evacuated from the school premises.

In the similar incident, two schools in Tamil Nadu's Erode district received bomb threats on Tuesday. Later they were found to be hoax, police said.



The two matriculation higher secondary schools run by Bharathi Vidya Bhavan in Thindal and Therkkupallam, located 7 kilometres from Erode, received email at 11.54 am that stated bombs had been planted in the premises and could explode at any time, police added.



The school authorities immediately alerted the police. A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs, and several police personnel rushed to the schools and began a thorough search for explosives.



Meanwhile, the schools declared a holiday, and all students were sent home, police added.



By 3.30 pm, the police concluded their search and confirmed that no explosives were found, declaring the threat a hoax.



It is worth noting that on November 11, 2024, a similar incident occurred at Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Moolapalayam, Erode.



The school received an email about a bomb, which also turned out to be fake. Following an investigation, the police discovered that three class IX students from the same school had sent the email to secure a holiday. The students were subsequently dismissed for their misconduct.

The development comes after after schools in Delhi and Mumbai received bomb threats.Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats allegedly from banned pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), urging them to suspend their Republic Day celebrations. The messages later turned out to be hoax.