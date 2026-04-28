Vadodara Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP set to retain stronghold, Cong struggle to gain ground

Vadodara:

The counting of votes for the 2026 Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections is underway. Out of the total 76 seats spread across 19 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 32 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) has won 5 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not secured any seats. Other candidates have accounted for 1 seat, so far. The 2021 civic polls saw a near-clean sweep by BJP with 69 seats, while Congress won 7 seats and AAP along with others failed to open their account.

The 2026 municipal elections are part of a larger local body exercise covering 15 municipal corporations across Gujarat. The notification was issued on 1 April 2026, nominations opened on 6 April, and the last date for filing nominations was 13 April. Candidates were allowed to withdraw till 15 April. Voting in Vadodara was held on 26 April, followed by counting on 28 April.

According to the Gujarat State Election Commission, the overall turnout across municipal corporations stood at 55.19%, while Vadodara recorded 53.34%. Male turnout was 56.38%, slightly higher than female turnout at 50.21%.

The modern civic structure of Vadodara traces its roots back to the Baroda State under Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, who is credited with shaping the city’s early urban development.

Today, Vadodara often called the “Sanskari Nagari” is known for its cultural heritage and institutions like the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and landmarks such as the Lakshmi Vilas Palace.

Beyond its cultural identity, the city is a key industrial hub in Gujarat’s “golden corridor,” with strong presence in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering, power equipment, and glass manufacturing industries. Spread over 220.33 sq km, Vadodara Municipal Corporation governs a population of over 3.5 million as per the 2011 Census.

In 2026, Vadodara had 1,208,149 registered voters, including 612,926 men and 595,223 women, with an electorate gender ratio of 971 females per 1000 males.