Umreth Bypoll Results: BJP's Harshad Parmar defeats Bhrugurajsinh of Congress by margin of 30,000 votes

Puducherry:

BJP candidate Harshad Parmar on Monday won the bypoll to Umreth assembly seat in Gujarat, defeating his nearest rival from Congress, Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan, by a margin of more than 30,000 votes. Parmar bagged 85,500 votes, while Chauhan polled 54,757 votes, as per data on the Election Commission's website. Four other candidates -- three Independents and one from a lesser-known party -- trailed far behind, failing to even cross the 1,000-vote mark.

Bypoll was necessitated due to death of Govind Parmar

The bypoll, held on April 23, was necessitated due to the death of the then-sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar on March 6 following a heart attack. The BJP fielded his son Harshad Parmar, and this was his first major election.

Congress nominee Chauhan served as the president of the Umreth taluka panchayat for three consecutive terms between 2000 and 2015. He is currently the Opposition party's coordinator for the central zone in the state.

The counting of votes for the byelection to the Umreth assembly seat in Gujarat was underway on Monday amid tight security. The bypoll, held on April 23, was necessitated following the death of the then-sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar.

Byelection recorded 59.04 per cent voter turnout

The byelection recorded 59.04 per cent voting at 306 polling stations of the assembly seat, with six candidates in the fray. The counting began at 8 am on Monday with the opening of postal ballots at the BJVM College campus at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district. A total of 206 postal ballots and 35 service voters were being counted in the initial phase.

After that, the counting of votes cast in EVMs will be done, and the entire exercise will be completed at the end of 22 rounds. Later, the slips of the voters of five polling stations will be counted randomly, District Election Officer Praveen Chaudhary said.

Nearly 700 officials and employees, including 14 counting supervisors, 14 assistants and 14 micro supervisors, have been appointed for the counting of votes, he said. A three-tier cordoning system has been put in place to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons inside the counting premises. Vehicles are not allowed to be brought within a 100-metre radius around the counting premises.Mobile phones are also not allowed to be brought to the counting centre.

The six candidates in fray include those from the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress, three independents and one from a lesser-known party. The bypoll witnessed a direct contest between BJP candidate Harshad Govindbhai Parmar and Congress nominee Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan.

Also Read:

Assembly bypolls 2026: BJP announces candidates for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura