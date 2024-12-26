Two killed as chemical-laden tanker meets with accident on Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway, video emerges

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Tanker meets with accident on Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway.

Ahmedabad: At least two people were killed when a chemical-laden tanker met with an accident on Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway late on Wednesday night. The fresh video of the emerged on Thursday and the incident took place on Ahmedabad Bawala Bagodra Road after the chemical tanker crashed near Rohika Cowk.

Video showed that at least three trucks caught fire due to the collision after which two were burnt to death while three others were injured. All injured have been admitted to the hospital. Due to the incident, traffic from both sides had to be stopped after the trucks caught fire.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after several hours of effort. As the rescue operation concluded, the workers used two JCBs and a Hitachi, to remove the burnt vehicles from the road.