Tribal pride integral part of India, says PM Modi in Gujarat on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that tribal pride has long been a part of Indias collective consciousness, and he stressed that the nation must not forget the contribution of tribal communities to the freedom movement.

Addressing a gathering on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, PM Modi said his government began celebrating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

"Tribal pride has been an integral part of India's consciousness for thousands of years. Whenever the question of the country's honour, self-respect, and self-rule has arisen... our tribal society has stood at the forefront. We cannot forget the contribution of tribal society in the freedom movement," he said.

Congress government ignored tribal communities: PM Modi

He accused previous Congress governments of failing to support tribal communities during their time in power.

"For six decades, the Congress governments left tribal communities to fend for themselves. Malnutrition persisted, education was scarce, and these shortcomings became the unfortunate identity of many tribal regions. Congress governments remained indifferent. For BJP, tribal welfare has always been a priority. We have moved forward with a firm resolve to end the injustice faced by our tribal brothers and sisters," he said.

Modi added that his government has taken several steps to uplift tribal communities.

PM Modi reviews bullet train project

Earlier in the day, the prime minister reviewed construction at the bullet train station site in Surat as part of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, one of Indias most significant infrastructure projects and a major step towards high speed travel.

The corridor stretches about 508 kilometres, with 352 kilometres in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 kilometres in Maharashtra. It will connect major cities including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane and Mumbai, marking a major shift in India's transport network.

The project uses advanced engineering techniques similar to international standards, with about 465 kilometres built on viaducts to limit land disturbance and improve safety. So far, 326 kilometres of viaduct work has been completed and 17 of 25 river bridges are finished.

Once operational, the bullet train will shorten travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to about two hours, changing intercity travel by making it faster and more comfortable. The project is expected to encourage business, tourism and wider economic activity along the route, supporting regional development.

With inputs from ANI