Suspected Pakistani spy, Sahdev Gohil, arrested near Kutch border by Gujarat ATS

Kutch (Gujarat) :

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected Pakistani spy, Sahdev Singh Gohil, near the Kutch border. According to officials, Gohil was working as a health worker in Dayapar, Kutch, however, was allegedly involved in espionage activities on behalf of Pakistan.

Reports indicate that Gohil came into contact with a woman named Aditi Bhardwaj, who, according to sources, is a Pakistani spy. Acting on her instructions, Gohil allegedly passed on sensitive information related to the Indian Navy and the Border Security Force (BSF) to Pakistan. In return, Gohil received Rs 40,000 for his activities.

It has emerged that there may not be an actual person named Aditi. Instead, the name was possibly used by a Pakistani handler to maintain contact with Gohil. Reports suggest that Gohil had been in touch with this handler for the past year.

The accused’s mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

What is especially alarming is the reach of Pakistan’s espionage network, which seems to have access to the contact information of even local health workers. The Gujarat ATS is continuing its investigation and remains on high alert as it works to uncover the broader espionage network and bring others involved to justice.

BSF foils neutralizes Pakistani intruder

In another significant development, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration attempt along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The incident occurred during the night of May 23. According to a press release issued by the BSF Gujarat Frontier, alert troops noticed a suspicious individual advancing towards the border fence after having crossed the International Border.

Despite being challenged by the BSF personnel, the intruder continued to move forward. In response to the continued advance, BSF troops opened fire, successfully neutralizing the intruder on the spot. The BSF has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the borders and maintaining national security.