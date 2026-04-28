Surat Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP set to register big win; AAP fails to impress

Surat:

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to register a massive victory in elections to the municipal corporation in Gujarat's Surat. By the time this story was filed, the saffron party had already won or was leading on 47 seats, while the Congress was ahead on just one seat.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose performance was impressive in the previous municipal corporation elections in Surat, has suffered a setback and is yet to open its account, as per the latest trends provided by the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat.

In the last Surat Municipal Corporation elections in 2021, the BJP had won 93 seats and the AAP was a distant second with 27 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, had failed to open its account.

The Surat Municipal Corporation elections 2026

The polling for the municipal corporation elections in Surat was held on Sunday (April 26), with 59.21 per cent exercising their franchise. The BJP had fielded candidates on all 120 seats, while the Congress nominated 117 candidates. The AAP had fielded 111 candidates on the contrary. In total, around 483 candidates were in fray in Surat.

Earlier, the State Election Commission had received nomination papers of 1,059 candidates for the 120 seats spread across 30 wards in Surat. Out of this, the poll body rejected the nomination papers of 561 candidates. Later, 16 candidates also withdrew their nominations, leaving only 483 nominees in the fray.

Tightened security across Gujarat

The security was tightened across Gujarat for the polling of the local body elections on April 26. In total, Gujarat has 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats. As per the poll body, elections were held for the first time in nine newly-created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.

The local body elections in Gujarat are crucial because assembly elections are slated to be held here in 2027. The BJP is looking to maintain its dominance in the state, while the Congress is hoping for a better performance. Meanwhile, the AAP is looking to make inroads in the state.