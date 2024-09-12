Stones pelted at devotees in Gujarat's Kutch, police on spot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stones pelted on Ganesh devotees at Mandvi port

Stone pelting incident: Some unidentified people pelted stones at devotees who had travelled from Bhuj to worship Ganesha inside Mandvi port in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The police have arrived at the scene to investigate the incident, which has caused a stir in the city.

Authorities are actively searching for the individuals responsible for the stone pelting. Members of several organisations such as the Hindu Youth Association of India and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also arrived at the location. More details are awaited.

Stone pelting incident at 'Ganesh Pandal' in Kotda Jadodar

A similar incident of stone pelting was also reported from Kotda Jadodar, Kutch district of Gujarat, escalating tensions in the region. On Tuesday late at night, the Ganesh pandal in Kotda Jadodar was targeted, resulting in significant damage to the Ganpati Bapa idol.

The attack involved young children pelting stones at the pandal, an act perceived by many as an attempt to disrupt the communal harmony in Kutch. The vandalism not only shattered the idol but also raised alarms about the potential for increased communal tensions.

Stone pelting incident in Surat

Tensions flared late Sunday night during the Ganesh Utsav when some individuals pelted stones at a "Ganesh pandal" in Gujarat's Surat district. As per the information, the incident occurred in the Saiyedpura area. The police have arrested six people involved in the stone-pelting incident. A large crowd also took to the streets in protest of the stone pelting.

As the situation escalated, the police had to resort to lathi charge to control the crowd. Meanwhile, Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said some children pelted stones at the Ganesh pandal which led to a scuffle. "The police immediately took away those children from the scene and deployed officers in the area. Lathi charge was done in all the areas where it was needed and tear gas was used." "All the accused who were involved in the peace disturbance are being arrested. There are around 1,000 police personnel deployed all around," the Police Commissioner added.

