Six killed, several injured after sleeper bus collides with truck in Vadodara

Vadodara:

Six people were killed, and more than eight others were injured in a major road accident early this morning on the Vadodara-Jarod road in Gujarat.

According to initial reports, a luxury bus travelling from Banswara in Rajasthan to Surat rammed into a truck ahead of it near Kotambi village on the highway close to Jarod. Most passengers were reportedly asleep at the time, which led to several being caught off guard in the impact.

The collision was extremely severe, leaving the front portion of the bus badly damaged. Upon receiving information, Jarod police and NDRF teams reached the spot and began rescue operations.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Reported by Satyam Newaskar