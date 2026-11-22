Kutch (Gujarat) :

Seven members of a family, including three children, were killed in a tragic road accident on the Bhuj-Khavda National Highway in Kutch district of Gujarat after the car they were travelling in collided with a speeding trailer truck near Vekariya Rann area late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 10 pm on Saturday when the family was returning to Bhuj after a visit to the Rann of Kutch, an official from the Kutch West police control room said.

The deceased included two men, two women, and three young children. The victims were reportedly tourists who were returning from Khavda in a car when it collided with a speeding trailer truck.

Family of Army jawan meets with accident

The deceased were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife, Savita (30), their three-month-old daughter, Sivika, Rajesh Singh Rawat (35), his daughter Rakshita (7), Rinki Gosain (30), and her four-year-old daughter Vamika, the official said.

The victims were reportedly members of the family of an Army personnel from Uttarakhand, who is posted in Bhuj, along with other relatives.

The collision was so severe that the car overturned, leaving its body mangled and severely damaged. The dead bodies were reportedly scattered on the road following the crash, triggering panic across the district.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, leaving it extensively damaged. According to eyewitnesses and police, all seven occupants died on the spot. After receiving information about the accident, a team from Dhordo police station rushed to the scene and launched rescue and relief operations. With the help of local residents, the police retrieved the bodies from the wreckage.

3 killed, over 15 injured as car collides with tempo in Jodhpur

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least three people were killed, and around 15 others were injured after a car collided with a tempo in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in four ambulances, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, the people involved in the accident were members of a family from Gujarat who were returning after visiting Ramdevra. Their vehicle met with an accident shortly after they began their return journey.

Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent Vikas Rajpurohit said, "This was a family from Gujarat. They are members of the same family who were perhaps going from Gujarat to Ramdevra, and on the way there, their vehicle met with an accident. We received information from there around 7:00 PM, and we made full preparations. And so far, around 14 or 15 people have arrived here via four ambulances, including three women and four children."

(Report: Nitesh Gor)

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