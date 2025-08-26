Sea of cars at Maruti Suzuki stockyard in Gujarat shows the might of Make in India | VIDEO Commissioned in 2017, the Hansalpur plant is fully owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation and supplies exclusively to Maruti Suzuki India Limited. It produces models such as the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Fronx, many of which find their way to over 100 countries.

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat's Hansalpur boasts of one of India's most significant automotive manufacturing hubs - Maruti Suzuki's state-of-the-art plant. With an annual production capacity of 7,50,000 cars, this facility serves as a cornerstone of the nation’s automobile sector and exemplifies the vision of "Make in India, Make for the World" which Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself reiterated on Tuesday as he launched the company's first Made in India electric vehicle - the e-VITARA.

Grand scale of production

Spread across hundreds of acres, the stockyard displays only a fraction of the plant’s massive output. What looks like an endless sea of vehicles, meticulously arranged in rows, accounts for just 2-3 per cent of the company’s annual production. Each car here represents not only a product but India’s growing capability to manufacture at scale for both domestic and international markets.

Made in India, for the world

Commissioned in 2017, the Gujarat plant is fully owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation and supplies exclusively to Maruti Suzuki India Limited. It produces models such as the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Fronx, many of which find their way to over 100 countries. Gujarat has become the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s export strategy, contributing to India’s position as the third-largest exporter of passenger vehicles globally in 2023-24.

The automobile industry contributes nearly 7 per cent to India’s GDP and supports over 37 million jobs directly and indirectly, according to government data. With manufacturing hubs like this, Gujarat has emerged as a leader in the sector, hosting not just Maruti Suzuki but several other major automakers and component manufacturers.

India's production strength

The scale of this facility highlights India’s transformation from being primarily a domestic auto market to a global manufacturing hub. For every car parked in the stockyard, many more are already en route to Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, carrying the stamp of India’s industrial strength.

What's seen at the Gujarat stockyard is not merely rows of vehicles. It is a glimpse into India’s rise as a global manufacturing powerhouse, a vision turning into reality, one car at a time.