'Save me': Gujarat woman's chilling text to boyfriend before getting killed by family On June 24, the girl texted her boyfriend and him to take her away, sensing that her life was in danger. "Come and get me; otherwise, my family will get me married against my will. If I don't agree to the marriage, they will kill me. Save me," she wrote in a text message.

Ahmedabad :

"Save me," wrote an 18-year-old Gujarat woman in a text to her boyfriend hours before she was allegedly killed by her family members. The woman, identified as Chandrika Chaudhary, was a native of Tharad in the Banaskantha district. She was in a relationship with one, named Harish Chaudhary, but her family was against it.

Chandrika murdered by her father, uncle

Chandrika always used to live in fear of her family, who were against her relationship with Harish. Even though the two wanted to marry each other, Chandrika was sure that her family wouldn't accept it and had informed Harish about the same.

On June 24, she texted her boyfriend and him to take her away, sensing fear that her life was in danger. "Come and get me; otherwise, my family will get me married against my will. If I don't agree to the marriage, they will kill me. Save me," she wrote in a text message.

Hours later, Chandrika was found dead. Initially, it appeared to be a case of suicide, but Harish registered a complaint with the police. Based on his complaint, the police launched a probe and found that Chandrika was murdered by her father and uncle.

The police said her father Sedhabhai Patel and uncle Shivabhai Patel gave sleeping pills to Chandrika and strangled her to death at their residence in Dantia in Tharad.

Uncle arrested, father absconding

While the police have arrested the uncle, her father is still on the run. During the interrogation, the uncle confessed that he and the father killed Chandrika, and had cremated her body to hide the evidence, the police said.

Chandrika, a NEET aspirant

Chandrika was a NEET aspirant and was living at a private hostel in Palanpur when she met Harish. The two were also in a live-in relationship. Harish, however, is married and has a daughter. He has not been living with his wife, though.