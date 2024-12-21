Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
‘Kutch awaits you all’: PM Modi invites people to attend Rann Utsav in Gujarat | VIDEO

Rann Utsav: The festival, which began on December 1, 2024, will run until February 28, 2025, with the Tent City remaining open until March.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 21, 2024 18:43 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 18:47 IST
Image Source : RANN UTSAV (X) Gujarat's Rann Utsav.

Rann Utsav: Describing Gujarat's Rann Utsav as an "unforgettable experience," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to visit Kutch to immerse themselves in a "unique mix of culture, history and breathtaking natural beauty."

In a post on social media, PM Modi wrote "The White Rann beckons! An unforgettable experience awaits! Come, immerse yourself in a unique mix of culture, history and breathtaking natural beauty!"

"Through this post, I am extending my personal invitation to all of you, dynamic, hard-working professionals, and your families to visit Kutch and enjoy the Rann Utsav. This year's Rann Utsav, which commenced on 1st December 2024, will go on till 28th February 2025, wherein the tent city at Rann Utsav will be open till March 2025. I assure you all that Rann Utsav will be a lifetime experience," he added.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the region's thriving arts and crafts, warm hospitality, and its role as a beacon of India's cultural and historical richness.

"Each year, the warm-hearted people of Kutch open their doors for the iconic Rann Utsav- a four-month-long vibrant celebration of the region's uniqueness, breathtaking beauty and enduring spirit. The Tent City ensures a comfortable stay in the stunning backdrop of the White Rann. For those who want to relax, this is just the place to be. And, for those who want to discover new facets of history and culture, there is much to do as well," PM Modi stated.

The Rann Utsav, launched in 2005 to harness the untapped tourism potential of Kutch, has since drawn visitors from far and wide and has also received several domestic and international awards.

"Therefore, I do hope to see you in Kutch very soon! Do share your experiences on social media as well, to inspire others to visit Kutch. I also take this opportunity to wish you a happy 2025 and hope that the coming year brings with it success, prosperity and good health for you and your families!" PM Modi stated.

Dhordo, a village where every year Rann Utsav is celebrated, was named the 2023 Best Tourism Village by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The village was recognised for its cultural preservation, sustainable tourism, and rural development. 

