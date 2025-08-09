Raksha Bandhan miracle: Sister's donated hand ties rakhi to brother, celebrating love beyond loss A heartfelt Raksha Bandhan in Valsad united two families through the gift of organ donation, as a sister's donated hand tied Rakhi to her brother, symbolising love beyond loss.

Ahmedabad :

This year in Valsad, Gujarat, the festival of Raksha Bandhan was unlike any other. In a moment that moved everyone to tears, a brother received Rakhi from his sister’s hand — even though she had passed away nearly a year ago.

The story is both heartbreaking and deeply inspiring — a testament to love, loss, humanity, and the incredible power of organ donation.

A sister lost, a hand that lives on

In September 2024, tragedy struck the Mistry family of Valsad when their 9-year-old daughter, Riya, a vibrant and loving child studying in Class 4, suddenly fell ill. After suffering severe headaches and vomiting, she was rushed to multiple hospitals before finally being admitted to Kiran Hospital in Surat. A CT scan revealed a massive brain haemorrhage, and on September 16, she was declared brain dead.

In the face of unimaginable grief, her parents made a courageous decision — to donate Riya’s organs, giving life to others. Through the efforts of Dr. Ushaben Maishri and Nileshbhai Mandalewala, founder of the NGO Donate Life, Riya’s organs — including her kidneys, liver, lungs, eyes, intestines, and both hands — were donated to patients in critical need across India.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Anamta Ahmed tied Rakhi to Riya's brother Shivam.

A new life for Anamta

Among the recipients was 15-year-old Anamta Ahmed from Goregaon, Mumbai. Two years earlier, Anamta had tragically lost her hand after accidentally touching a live electrical wire while playing on her ancestral home’s rooftop in Uttar Pradesh. The incident left her physically and emotionally scarred.

Thanks to the expert surgical team led by Dr Nilesh Satbhai at Global Hospital, Mumbai, Riya’s right hand was successfully transplanted onto Anamta in a highly complex procedure — giving her not just a new limb, but a new beginning.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Anamta Ahmed gazing at Riya's photograph.

Rakhi from a sister's hand

This Raksha Bandhan, in an act that brought closure, love, and healing to both families, Anamta travelled from Mumbai to Valsad. With the same hand once belonging to Riya, she tied a Rakhi on the wrist of Riya’s elder brother, Shivam — a 10th-grade student.

The moment was overwhelming. As the thread was tied, Shivam's eyes welled up. “It felt like Riya herself was tying the Rakhi again,” he whispered. “For a moment, I felt my sister had come back to me.”

Riya's parents, too, were deeply moved. Holding Anamta’s hand, they felt as though they were once again touching their daughter. They embraced Anamta, showering her with love and tears — not just as a recipient, but as a part of their family.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Both the families celebrated the beautiful bond of Raksha Bandhan

A miracle rooted in humanity

This story is more than just a medical miracle — it’s a reminder that faith, love, and compassion transcend religion, borders, and death itself. Riya, a Hindu girl, lives on through Anamta, a Muslim girl — their bond a shining example that humanity knows no boundaries.

In her quiet strength, Anamta not only regained a hand but became a symbol of the beauty that can rise from tragedy. Her family, forever grateful, now stands alongside Riya’s family, united in pain, healing, and hope.

Riya's legacy lives on

Riya’s organs have saved and transformed lives across the country. A 13-year-old boy in Navsari received a kidney. Another child in Tamil Nadu received her lungs. In Hyderabad, her liver helped another live. Her heart may have stopped, but through her selfless donation, Riya continues to beat in the lives of others.

This Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the eternal bond between siblings, was redefined — not just by blood, but by spirit.

And as Anamta tied the sacred thread with Riya’s hand, it wasn’t just a ritual — it was love reborn, and a promise fulfilled.