Rajkot Municipal Corporation Results 2026: BJP sweeps 65 of 72 seats

New Delhi:

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) election results 2026 have delivered a decisive verdict, with counting concluding after polling held on April 26. Part of Gujarat’s large-scale local body elections, the Rajkot contest was closely watched as a key urban battleground in Saurashtra, where voter sentiment often sets the tone for broader political trends in the state.

With results now in, the BJP has secured a landslide victory, winning 65 out of 72 seats. Congress managed just 7 seats, while AAP and other parties failed to open their account. The scale of the win reflects a strong and clear mandate in favour of the ruling party in one of Gujarat’s most politically significant cities.

BJP tightens grip on urban stronghold

The emphatic victory further cements BJP’s long-standing dominance in Rajkot. The party not only crossed the majority mark comfortably but also swept multiple wards, leaving little room for opposition presence in the civic body.

This result reinforces Rajkot’s status as a BJP stronghold, where the party’s organisational network and voter base continue to deliver consistent outcomes across elections.

Congress struggles to keep pace

Congress, despite contesting across wards, was restricted to just 7 seats. While the party managed to hold on to a few pockets, it fell significantly short of mounting a serious challenge to the BJP’s dominance.

The result once again highlights the gap in organisational strength and on-ground mobilisation between the two parties in urban Gujarat.

AAP fails to make a mark

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been attempting to expand its footprint in Gujarat, failed to win a single seat in Rajkot. The outcome signals the party’s continued struggle to gain traction in key urban civic bodies despite its presence in the contest.

What the results mean

The Rajkot verdict mirrors the broader trend seen across Gujarat’s municipal elections, where the BJP has performed strongly in urban centres. With a commanding majority, the party is now well-positioned to drive governance, infrastructure development and civic policies in the city.

For the opposition, the results underline the urgent need to rebuild strategy and strengthen grassroots connections ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

Also read: Rajkot Municipal Corporation Results 2026: BJP wins 65 of 72 in massive sweep