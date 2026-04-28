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Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins; BJP ahead in 10 seats

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: In the last municipal corporation election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory, the party won 68 seats, while the opposition, Congress won only 4 seats. Pradip Dav was appointed as the mayor.

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress - who is winning?
Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress - who is winning? Image Source : India TV
Rajkot:

The election results for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and others will be announced today, April 28, the counting has been started. BJP is leading in atleast 10 seats. In the last municipal corporation election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory, the party won 68 seats, while the opposition, Congress won only 4 seats. Pradip Dav was appointed as the mayor. 

In the 2026 local body elections, Gujarat is conducting polls for 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas). These include the six long-standing corporations and nine newly upgraded ones. The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025. 

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).  

Live updates :Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress - who is winning?

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  • 9:45 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What happened in previous elections?

    In 2015, BJP won Rajkot Municipal Corporation elections bagging 38 seats, while Congress bagged 34 seats. In 2021, BJP secured 68 seats, while the Congress could barely win 4 seats. 

     

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJP eyes all 72 seats

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing all the 72 seats. In the last municipal corporation election, BJP secured a landslide victory, the party won 68 seats, while the opposition, Congress won only 4 seats. 

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    731 candidates elected unopposed

    As many as 731 candidates have been elected unopposed across Gujarat. So, the counting will take place on 9,308 seats, as per the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat. 

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting for Rajkot Municipal Corporation has started. BJP is ahead in early counting trends. Polling was held across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, covering around 9,200 seats. 

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Voter turnout in Rajkot - 51.59%

    Rajkot Municipal Corporation went for poll on Sunday, April 26. The voter turnout in Rajkot was 51.59 per cent. 

    Vapi — 72.29%
    Morbi — 65.65%
    Porbandar–Chhaya — 65.28%
    Nadiad — 63.66%
    Gandhidham–Adipur — 61.56%
    Surat — 59.21%
    Mehsana — 58.46%
    Jamnagar — 58.14%
    Bhavnagar — 54.84%
    Surendranagar — 54.67%
    Vadodara — 53.34%
    Ahmedabad — 51.81%
    Rajkot — 51.59%
    Palanpur — 48.84%
    Gandhinagar — 46.03% 

     

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Number of seats reserved

    Under the reservation system, 43 seats have been allocated to Scheduled Castes, with 33 reserved for women. Scheduled Tribes have been allotted 19 seats, including 12 reserved for women. For Other Backward Classes, a total of 142 seats have been earmarked, of which 139 are reserved for women. In the General category, there are 338 seats, with 318 set aside for women.  

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals from a counting centre

    Can BJP makes landslide again? Here are the visuals from a counting centre. 

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Voter turnouts

    The overall voter turnout for the 15 municipal corporations recorded at 55.1 per cent. While the voter turnout for the municipalities recorded at 65.53 per cent, district panchayats - 66.64 per cent, taluka panchayats - 67.26 per cent.  

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting for the  Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election has started. BJP is ahead in the early counting. In the last municipal corporation election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory, the party won 68 seats, while the opposition, Congress won only 4 seats.  

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Results of 15 municipal corporations today

     The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025. 

    These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).  

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live: Key Battling Parties

    The main parties fighting for the Gujarat urban local bodies race are - BJP, Congress, AAP and AIMIM. The election result for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election will be announced today, March 28. 

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: What happened in last election

    In the last municipal corporation election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory, the party won 68 seats, while the opposition, Congress won only 4 seats. Pradip Dav was appointed as the mayor.  

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: Result today

    The result for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election, along with 14 others will be announced today, April 28. The counting will begin at 8 am. 

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 28, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election will begin at 8 am. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation, along with 14 others went to poll on Sunday, April 26. 

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