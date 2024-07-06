Rahul Gandhi to address Congress workers in Gujarat today, will meet Rajkot game zone fire victims' kin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Gujarat visit: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad today (July 6). Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at around 12:00 pm.

Giving details about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Gujarat, Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil said, "Our leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi is coming to the state Congress office in Ahmedabad on July 6. He will guide and interact with the workers of the Congress family."

"I have received calls from many people from across Gujarat who have been wronged under the BJP rule; they said that Rahul Gandhi fights for justice. They said that they had faith in the BJP, but they have not received justice and they want to put forth their point in front of Rahul Gandhi, so we have also requested him (Rahul Gandhi) to talk to them as well. Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at 12 o'clock on Saturday," Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil told media.

Congress leader meeting with family members of the deceased

Gandhi will also meet the family members of those who lost their lives in various tragedies in Gujarat in the recent past, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the boat capsize incident in Vadodara and Morbi bridge collapse.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is visiting Gujarat days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers clashed outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office over alleged anti-Hindu remarks made by Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Following the clash, complaints were lodged against each other by both the sides and FIRs were registered, leading to the arrest of five Congress workers.

Talking to media, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said Gandhi will also meet the family members of those five Congress workers who are currently in police custody.

"Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the GPCC office here around 12.30 pm. During his visit, he will meet and address party workers. He will also meet the kin of the victims who lost their lives in the Rajkot game zone fire and other such tragedies. He will also interact with the family members of those party workers who were arrested by the police after the clash," he said.

The clash broke out between members of both Congress and BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of the city on July 2 after BJP's youth wing members came there to protest against Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

According to police, both sides engaged in stone pelting, which injured five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). On July 3, a day after the clash, Ellisbridge police registered two FIRs and arrested five Congress workers, who are currently under remand.

While one FIR was registered by the police themselves against nearly 450 workers belonging to both Congress and BJP, another was registered against Congress workers on a complaint given by the youth wing of the BJP's Ahmedabad unit.

