Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Rahul Gandhi to meet Rajkot, Morbi tragedy victims during Gujarat visit tomorrow

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad to address party workers and meet families affected by recent tragedies, including the Rajkot game zone fire, Vadodara boat capsize, and Morbi bridge collapse.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Ahmedabad Updated on: July 05, 2024 20:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi Gujarat visit
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday, where he will address party workers and meet with the families of victims affected by recent tragedies in Gujarat. According to a party leader, during his visit, Gandhi will extend his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in various incidents, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the boat capsize in Vadodara, and the Morbi bridge collapse. 

About Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat visit

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil confirmed Gandhi's itinerary, stating, "Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the GPCC office around 12.30 pm. He will address party workers and meet the kin of the victims who lost their lives in the Rajkot game zone fire and other such tragedies."

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Gujarat will also meet with families of the five Congress workers  who have been arrested after a clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office. The confrontation, sparked by alleged anti-Hindu remarks made by Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, led to stone pelting and injuries to five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police. 

Moreover, the visiuals from the incident site which has gone viral showed party workers from both sides thrashing each other outside Congress’ Gujarat headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Some individuals were also seen throwing stones at each other, even as police attempted to intervene.


