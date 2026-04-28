Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP wins all 52 seats in landslide

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has delivered a historic clean sweep in the Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation elections, winning all 52 seats and taking complete control of the civic body. With no seats going to opposition parties, the result marks one of the most one-sided outcomes in recent municipal polls in Gujarat.

The verdict in Porbandar-Chhaya reflects a wider trend across the state, where the BJP has taken a massive lead in all 15 municipal corporations, including Vapi, Morbi, Nadiad, Gandhidham-Adipur, Surat, Mehsana, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palanpur and Gandhinagar, underlining its continued dominance in urban centres.

Complete sweep by BJP

Winning all 52 seats, the BJP has achieved a rare clean sweep in the Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation. The party had already secured 11 seats unopposed, and went on to win every remaining seat as counting progressed.

No space for opposition

With the BJP taking every seat, opposition parties, including the Congress and others, failed to register a single win in the civic body. The result highlights the scale of the BJP’s dominance in the region.

Counting confirms one-sided trend

Polling for the elections was held on April 26, with counting conducted on April 28. Early indications of a strong BJP lead quickly turned into a complete sweep as results were declared across all wards.

Significance for Porbandar-Chhaya

As a relatively new municipal corporation, Porbandar-Chhaya’s election was closely watched. The city faces key urban challenges, including infrastructure development and civic management, making the mandate particularly significant for governance.

Wider political message

The result adds to the BJP’s strong performance across Gujarat’s municipal corporations, reinforcing its grip over urban local bodies. The clean sweep in Porbandar-Chhaya stands out as a striking example of this broader trend.

What lies ahead

With all 52 seats in its favour, the BJP will have complete control over decision-making in the municipal corporation. The focus now shifts to governance and delivery, as the party looks to translate its electoral success into administrative outcomes.

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