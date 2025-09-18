PM Vishwakarma Scheme completes two years, over 1.81 lakh artisans empowered in Gujarat In just two years, the state has sanctioned loans worth more than Rs 390 crore for over 43,000 artisans, of which Rs 290 crore has already been disbursed to more than 32,000 beneficiaries.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat has emerged as one of the leading states in implementing the ambitious PM Vishwakarma Scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023, his birthday. The initiative, aimed at empowering traditional artisans, has focused on financial aid, skill development, and providing modern opportunities to preserve India’s cultural heritage.

In just two years, the state has sanctioned loans worth more than Rs 390 crore for over 43,000 artisans, of which Rs 290 crore has already been disbursed to more than 32,000 beneficiaries. This financial support is helping traditional workers strengthen their livelihood and gain recognition in today’s economy.

Over 2.14 lakh verifications and 1.81 lakh trainings completed

The scheme goes beyond financial support, placing strong emphasis on skills. As part of this, more than 2.14 lakh artisans in Gujarat have successfully undergone a three-level verification process to ensure transparency. Additionally, 1.81 lakh artisans have completed specialised training programmes, enhancing their efficiency and helping them adapt to changing market demands.

To further support artisans, a state-level helpdesk has been set up, which has already resolved over 17,500 cases, ensuring timely assistance and smoother access to scheme benefits.

Transparent system through CSCs and three-level verification

Registrations under the scheme in Gujarat are conducted through Common Service Centres (CSCs), with a structured three-stage verification system. At the first stage, applications are checked by gram panchayats or urban local bodies, followed by approvals from the District Implementation Committees (DICs). Finally, verification is completed by a state-level committee chaired by the MSME-DFO. This layered system has ensured credibility and fairness, making it easier for artisans to join without obstacles.

18 traditional trades revived with new recognition

PM Vishwakarma covers 18 traditional trades that are deeply rooted in India’s cultural and economic life. These include artisans engaged in basket weaving, broom and mat making, coconut work, idol making, stone carving, and boat building. Other professions such as potters, carpenters, masons, tailors, blacksmiths, barbers, washermen, cobblers, goldsmiths, and locksmiths are also included.

The scheme also extends to garland makers, toy makers, and those providing culturally significant services, ensuring that crafts passed down for generations not only survive but thrive in the modern era.

Through its comprehensive approach, Gujarat’s implementation of PM Vishwakarma has showcased how traditional artisans can be empowered with skills, financial resources, and opportunities, allowing them to contribute to both cultural preservation and economic growth.