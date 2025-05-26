PM Modi warns Pakistan: 'Sukh chain ki roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi' in stern address at Bhuj | Video Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gujarat's Bhuj, issued a stern warning to Pakistan on terrorism, emphasised India's zero-tolerance policy, and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 53,400 crore to strengthen regional growth.

Bhuj:

During his visit to Gujarat's Bhuj district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strongly worded address, sending a stern message to Pakistan. Addressing the ongoing threat of terrorism, PM Modi emphasised India's unwavering stance on national security, stating, "Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi," which translates to, "Live a peaceful life and eat your roti calmly, or else my bullet is always ready." This stark warning underscored India's commitment to responding firmly to any acts of aggression and terrorism, making it clear that the nation would not tolerate violence directed at its people.

Stern warning to Pakistan

Speaking with resolve, PM Modi reminded Pakistan of India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, referencing Operation Sindoor in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He said, “We waited for 15 days, hoping that Pakistan would take steps against terrorism. But when no action was taken, I gave a free hand to our armed forces. We will respond to those who make India bleed, in the same language.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that anyone who sheds the blood of Indians would face retaliation. "Those who raise their eyes against us will not be spared," he said. He also warned Pakistan that their people must come forward to free their country from the grip of terrorism, adding, “The youth of Pakistan must rise to bring an end to terrorism in their country.”

Operation Sindoor: India's zero-tolerance approach

PM Modi outlined India's response under Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. The operation saw Indian forces strike terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with over 100 terrorists reportedly killed in the strikes.

“Our policy is zero tolerance toward terrorism. If you make our people bleed, we will respond with equal force. Pakistan must realize that terrorism is a threat not only to India but to the entire world,” Modi said, reaffirming India's commitment to combat terrorism wherever it arises.

Kutch women's courage and Symbolic Gesture

During his visit, PM Modi also shared a heartwarming story about the women of Kutch, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 war. These brave women repaired the Bhuj runway in just 72 hours, defying enemy actions and contributing to India’s defense efforts. "They came to me and gave me their blessings, along with a sindoor plant, which I will plant in my residence,” he said, honoring their sacrifice and courage.

Strengthening ties with Kutch

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi spoke fondly of his deep connection with the Kutch region. He recalled a memorable moment when Narmada water was first brought to Kutch, describing it as a "Diwali-like celebration" for the people of the area. “The people of Kutch and their self-confidence have always guided me. You gave me the opportunity to bring Narmada water here, and for that, I am forever grateful,” he said.

Developmental push for Bhuj

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for several key infrastructure projects in Bhuj, aimed at transforming the region into an economic powerhouse. These projects, valued at over Rs 53,400 crore, include upgrades to Kandla Port, green energy initiatives, and significant improvements in road and water infrastructure.

Highlighting the significance of these projects, Modi said, “In the past, such major investments were not seen in Gujarat. Today, Bhuj is receiving these projects, which shows how far we’ve come.” The development initiatives aim to propel the region’s growth and further integrate Gujarat into India's broader economic framework.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Gujarat was a clear message that India will continue to stand firm on its security concerns, especially regarding cross-border terrorism. At the same time, the extensive development projects he inaugurated highlight his vision for a more prosperous and secure future for Gujarat and the nation as a whole.

Through Operation Sindoor and a steadfast approach to security, coupled with a significant push for infrastructure and economic growth, PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to both safeguarding India's sovereignty and promoting national development.