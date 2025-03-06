PM Modi to attend Lakhpati Didi program in Gujarat on Women's Day, over 1.1 lakh women expected to participate Women’s Day 2025: Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, the government aims to empower 2 crore women working in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by helping them build a capital of more than Rs 1 lakh through various income-generating activities.

Women’s Day 2025: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Lakhpati Didi program at Vansi-Borsi in Gujarat's Navsari district. The event is expected to witness participation from over 1.1 lakh women, making it a historic gathering.

The Lakhpati Didi Yojana aims to empower women by helping them achieve financial independence through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with a goal of making at least two crore women lakhpatis across the country.

This event to be managed by women police officers and staff

This program will mark a historic milestone in policing, as women police officers and staff will exclusively handle all aspects of law and order and event arrangements.

A total of 2,165 women constables, 187 women PIs, 61 women PSIs, 19 women DYSPs, 5 women DSPs, 1 woman IGP, and 1 woman ADGP will oversee the entire program, ensuring its seamless execution and highlighting the role of women in law enforcement.

Women’s Day 2025

Every year, the world celebrates International Women's Day. The day honours women's contributions in a variety of sectors, raises awareness about gender equality, and encourages empowerment and pay fairness. It also celebrates women's social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments while pushing for their rights worldwide. If you are commemorating Women's Day or have a special woman in your life, you should be aware of the day's significance, as well as the date, theme, and other details.

The theme for International Women's Day 2025 will be "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." To build a feminist future in which all people are treated equally, this year's theme calls for action to grant women equal rights, power, and opportunities.

The UN believes that teaching the next generation's youth, particularly young women and teenage girls, to be long-term change agents is critical to achieving this goal.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on March 7, 8 to discuss next Assembly election preparations

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates wildlife centre at Vantara in Jamnagar, feeds lion cubs | Watch video