PM Modi to attend golden jubilee celebration of Amul at Narendra Modi stadium

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with approximately 36 lakh animal husbandry farmers, are expected to attend the golden jubilee celebration of Amul on February 22.

Amul, based in Gujarat, which provides employment to thousands of people in Sirmaur through a cooperative society, is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The Golden Jubilee celebration of Amul will take place on February 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Founded in 1946, Amul is an Indian multinational cooperative society under the ownership of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, which operates under the Department of Cooperation in Gujarat.

Here's what Managing Director of Amul said

Jayan Mehta, Managing Director, Amul said "It fills me with immense pleasure that the world's largest dairy cooperative society Amul, which is owned by 3.6 million farmers, is going to hold its golden jubilee celebrations at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22. World's most popular leader and our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will be there to greet the farmers on the grand occasion. It is a matter of pride for us."

Dedicated to the interests of farmers and livestock breeders, Amul has revolutionized the dairy sector. The Amul team is consistently in the field, providing proper training, seeds, milk procurement, artificial insemination, and a scientific approach to animal husbandry.

Currently, Gujarat's dairy industry has grown to over Rs 1 lakh crore, and Rs 200 crore is paid daily to 36 lakh milk producers under the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

