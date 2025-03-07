PM Modi receives warm welcome in Gujarat during roadshow, says Surat provides job to millions PM Modi launched the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign in Gujarat and distributed benefits to approximately two lakh beneficiaries, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Gujarat’s Surat as a part of his visit to his home state. The roadshow witnessed massive turnout with thousands showering flower petals and warmly greeting the Prime Minister. Addressing the people in Surat, Modi said that the city provides jobs to millions of people.

PM Modi launched the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign in Gujarat and distributed benefits to approximately two lakh beneficiaries, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). During the event, he said, "Today, when I have come to Surat, how is it possible not to witness the spirit of Surat? 'Kaam aur Daam' — these two things make Surat special. Supporting each other and celebrating everyone’s progress can be seen in every corner of Surat."

"When the government itself is going to the beneficiary's door, then how can anyone be left out... and when no one is left out, then how can anyone get upset. When the thought is that we have to benefit everyone, then the fraudsters run away," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that Surat is a leading city in Gujarat and also in the country. He said that the city today is moving ahead in providing food and nutrition security to the poor and the needy. “The food security and saturation campaign launched here today will become an inspiration for other districts as well. This saturation campaign ensures – 'no discrimination, no one is left out, no one gets upset and no one cheats anyone',” he added.

"Surat is the city of entrepreneurs. Surat provides jobs to millions. Our government is strengthening the local supply chain, which is why MSMEs are receiving a lot of help, starting with the revision of their definition so they can expand their businesses," he said.

Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan has played crucial role in decreasing illnesses

"I am also pleased that the Gujarat government has expanded this initiative. Today, the central government is spending over Rs 2 lakh crore to ensure that the stove in the poor person's house keeps burning," the Prime Minister said.

"Today, some of the biggest organisations around the world acknowledge that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has helped reduce diseases in villages. The Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, which ensures access to clean water, has also played a crucial role in decreasing illnesses," he further added.