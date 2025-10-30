PM Modi meets Sardar Patel's family in Kevadia; unveils special coin, stamp on eve of 150th birth anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Friday.

On the eve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of the renowned leader in Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district. Sharing the experience on X, PM Modi wrote, "Met the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia. It was a delight to interact with them and recall the monumental contribution of Sardar Patel to our nation."

The Prime Minister released a special commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and a stamp marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects costing Rs 1,220 crore near the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district. At the venue, the PM flagged off 25 electric buses acquired at a cost of Rs 30 crore, it said. With this addition in the fleet, a total of 55 e-buses will now provide free service to tourists in Ekta Nagar.

PM Modi to inaugurate unity parade at Kevadia

Gujarat's Ekta Nagar is set to transform into a vibrant centre of national pride as the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 (Friday). Prime Minister Modi will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations, offering floral tributes at the Statue of Unity- a monumental symbol of Patel’s vision for a united India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a grand Unity Parade at Kevadiya’s Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, marking National Unity Day and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Shah said the parade will symbolize the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and will henceforth be celebrated annually at Ekta Nagar.

Nation celebrates the 'Iron Man of India'

The celebrations will honor Sardar Patel’s unparalleled contribution to the country’s unity and integrity. The entire venue has been illuminated with dazzling lights and adorned with patriotic decorations, exuding a spirit of unity and pride. Thousands of visitors, guests, and dignitaries from across India are expected to attend the event.

The Unity Parade, set against the backdrop of the towering Statue of Unity, will feature contingents from BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and multiple state police units. This year’s highlights include a BSF marching contingent with Indian dog breeds such as Rampur and Mudhol Hounds, Gujarat Police’s Horse Contingent, Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevils, and the BSF Camel Mounted Band. The parade will also honour gallantry awardees from the CRPF and the BSF for their courage in anti-Naxal and counter-terror operations.

