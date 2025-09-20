PM Modi urges nation to overcome 'foreign dependence' as India marches towards self-reliance | Video India’s biggest challenge is its reliance on other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, stressing that this dependence is the nation’s true enemy. He urged everyone to unite in overcoming this vulnerability, as greater reliance on foreign nations makes India more susceptible to setbacks.

Bhavnagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Saturday (September 20), at the launch of the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ initiative, a significant step in India’s journey toward economic prosperity through maritime development. Highlighting the importance of ports as the backbone of India’s stature as a global maritime power, Modi emphasised that while the event was held in Bhavnagar, it represented a nationwide vision for growth and prosperity via the seas.

Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that India has no choice but to become self-reliant. He stated, "India has no option other than becoming self-reliant... Whether it is chips or ships, we must manufacture them within India." He announced upcoming reforms for Indian ports, including initiatives like 'One Nation, One Document' and 'One Nation, One Port Process' to simplify trade and make it more efficient. These steps are part of India’s broader vision to strengthen its maritime economy and enhance ease of doing business across the country.

Festival vibes amid economic boost

Coinciding with the festive atmosphere of Navratri and reductions in GST expected to invigorate markets, Modi described the programme as a celebratory occasion reflecting India’s progress in the maritime sector.

A call for economic self-reliance and reduced 'dependence'

PM Modi stressed the critical need for India to become self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar), stating that the greatest enemy is the country’s dependence on foreign nations. He traced India’s challenges to historical policies under Congress that restricted economic potential through license raj, isolation from global markets, and corruption, which inhibited growth and harmed the aspirations of Indian youth. His message called for unity and decisive action to overcome foreign dependence, protect national self-respect, and secure India’s future for 1.4 billion citizens.

Infrastructure and development projects worth Rs 34,200 crore

At ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi,’ PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple transformative projects spanning maritime infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, urban transport, and road connectivity, with investments exceeding Rs 34,200 crore nationally, including Rs 26,354 crore in Gujarat alone.

Some highlighted projects include-

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock

Container terminal at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata

Multi-cargo terminals in Paradip (Odisha) and Tuna Tekra (Gujarat)

Coastal protection works at Chennai Port and Car Nicobar Island

Expansion of hospitals in Bhavnagar and Jamnagar

Four-laning of 70 km of national highways in Gujarat

Legislative and policy reforms

The event also marked announcements of key legislative reforms such as the Coastal Shipping Act 2025 and the Indian Ports Act 2025, aimed at simplifying governance and encouraging greater private sector participation in maritime trade and infrastructure.

Global outlook and investment

‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ serves as a precursor to the India Maritime Week 2025, setting the stage for presenting investment opportunities and a roadmap to strengthen India’s maritime economy and global shipping presence. PM Modi also undertook an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region, underscoring a vision for sustainable industrialisation and smart infrastructure development.

PM Modi’s address in Bhavnagar laid out a bold vision for India’s emergence as a self-reliant maritime power. Reinforcing the spirit of global fraternity, economic independence, and strategic development, the programme entrusted India to harness its coastal and maritime strength as a cornerstone of future growth and prosperity.

This initiative not only propels India’s maritime capabilities forward but also aims to create socio-economic benefits across the nation, ensuring that the waters connecting India to the world also carry the promise of national resilience and development.