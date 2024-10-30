Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Gujarat

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister addressed the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course on the eve of the Rastriya Ekta Diwas in Aarambh 6.0 on Wednesday.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ahmedabad Updated on: October 30, 2024 18:50 IST
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying and inauguration of development works, in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Gujarat today (October 30) where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore in Ekta Nagar in Narmada district.

After his arrival at Ekta Nagar, around 200km from Ahmedabad, in the evening, Modi inaugurated several new projects, including a sub-district hospital, smart bus stops, a 4 MW solar project, and two ICU-on-wheels.

The PM also inaugurated a newly constructed 50-bed sub-district hospital built at a cost of Rs 22 crore. The hospital has a trauma centre, gynaecological operating theatre, minor operating theatre, CT scan facility, an ICU, labour room, special and physiotherapy wards, medical store, and an ambulance, said a state government release.

Other facilities inaugurated on the occasion included 10 smart bus stops and as many pick-up stands for tourists at Ekta Nagar, push-button pedestrian crossings, car charging points, and a running track for State Reserve Police Force personnel.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 4 MW solar project, developed at a cost of Rs 23.26 crore, to promote renewable energy. On the occasion, Modi laid the foundation stone for a Rs 75-crore sewage treatment plant at Ekta Nagar to manage sewage disposal of around 4,000 homes, government quarters, and other hospitality establishments.

In addition, foundation stones for Fire Staff Residential Quarters and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Centre were also laid. Furthermore, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a bonsai garden aimed at promoting sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.

PM address at Officer Trainees of 99th Common Foundation Course 

Later, PM Modi will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

The theme for this year's programme is "Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat." The 99th Common Foundation Course - Aarambh 6.0 - includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.

Meanwhile, on October 31, the Prime Minister will offer a floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness the Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise of 16 marching contingents from 9 States and 1 UT Police, 4 Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band.

Special attractions include the Hell March contingent of NSG, a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on the combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children, 'Surya Kiran' flypast by Indian Air Force, among others. 

