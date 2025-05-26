Pakistan tried to attack civilians, Indian forces destroyed their air bases: PM Modi at Bhuj rally Launching a fierce attack on Pakistan, PM Modi slammed Pakistan for being obsessed with spreading hatred against India and causing harm, even as India remains focused on eradicating poverty and driving economic development.

At a rally in Bhuj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian Army launched a powerful counteroffensive on the night of May 9 after Pakistan attempted to target Indian civilians. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “On the night of May 9, when Pakistan tried to attack civilians, our military responded with double force and decimated their air bases.”

Operation Sindoor: Not Just a Strike, But a Statement

Speaking at a massive public rally, PM Modi praised Operation Sindoor, calling it not merely a military response, but “a profound expression of India's ethos and feelings.”

The operation, carried out on the night of May 6 and 7, involved the Indian Air Force striking nine terror infrastructure targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included headquarters of banned terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The military action was launched to avenge the killing of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which the government holds Pakistan-based terrorists responsible for.

‘How Can India Stay Silent?’

"How can India and Modi sit quiet after such a terrorist attack?" the Prime Minister asked, prompting thunderous applause from the audience. “Anyone who dares to erase the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters will surely be eliminated,” PM Modi declared, making a powerful reference to the symbolism of sindoor, which denotes marital status. Its removal signifies widowhood — an allusion to the lives shattered by terrorism.

The Prime Minister added that terrorists “may not have imagined in their wildest dreams how difficult it would be to fight against Modi.”

“India believes in tourism as it connects nations. But for Pakistan, terrorism is the only form of tourism. This is dangerous for the world. Today, Kutch and its people have shown great strength and have stood firmly against Pakistan," PM Modi said.

