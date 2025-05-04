Pahalgam terror attack: Minister declines bouquet, says ‘no welcome till revenge’ Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil refused to accept a bouquet or memento at an event in Surat, declaring he would not accept ceremonial honours until the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, is avenged.

Surat:

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Saturday declined to accept a bouquet or any ceremonial honour at an event in Gujarat's Surat, stating that he would not do so until the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam is avenged. Paatil, attending the Global Investor Conference, stopped the organisers mid-ceremony when they attempted to welcome him with a bouquet. He also refused to accept a memento from the stage. “No welcome, till there is revenge,” he said in Gujarati, expressing his protest over the attack that claimed 26 lives.

A person on stage clarified to the audience that the minister had firmly decided not to accept any form of ceremonial welcome until the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack were brought to justice. Paatil instead greeted attendees with folded hands as they applauded his gesture.

Later, posting on X, Patil shared a message about the event’s broader focus: "Participated in the 7th edition of the Global Investor Conference in Surat today, where there was a meaningful exchange on India’s developmental future, centred around entrepreneurship, investment, and innovation. Interacting with leading investors and policymakers at this Maheta Wealth platform reinforced my belief that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) is rapidly taking shape. Today’s India is not just a consumer but also emerging as a global leader in investment. My heartfelt best wishes to all the young participants in this conference."

The minister's protest comes amid strong signals from the Centre about a forceful response. The government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and granted the armed forces full operational freedom to decide on the timing and nature of retaliatory action. Patil had earlier stated that the government would not allow a single drop of Indus River water to flow into Pakistan. In the wake of the attack, the government convened an all-party meeting where opposition leaders pledged support for any decisive measures taken against cross-border terrorism.