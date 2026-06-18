17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ahmedabad days ahead of re-test

Ahmedabad :

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide by jumping from his sixth-floor flat at a building in Ahmedabad early on Thursday, police said. The boy jumped from the balcony of his apartment just three days before the medical entrance examination's re-test scheduled for June 21.

No suicide note found

Sabarmati inspector YR Vaghela said that no suicide note has been recovered. "Around 2.55 am, the boy, a NEET aspirant, jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in B block of Aristo Anandam flat in the Tragad area of Ahmedabad," Vaghela told news agency PTI.

The society's security guard found the teenager lying in the common area and immediately alerted other residents. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a police official said.

The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination. "The deceased was scheduled to appear in the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21. He had scored good marks in his previous exams," Vaghela said.

Probe underway

According to the police, the boy lived in Ahmedabad with his mother and younger brother, while his father, an advocate, resided in Surat following the couple's separation.

Family members have not reported that the teenager was under any mental stress, and no suicide note was found at the scene. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

A fresh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is scheduled on June 21 after the National Testing Agency cancelled the earlier exam held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak.

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun

Earlier on Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman, who was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Chandrabani area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, said police. The deceased has been identified as Riya Kumari.

According to family members and locals, Riya had performed well in the examination and secured 96.7% marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper.

According to reports, Riya had been preparing for the NEET exam for several years. It is reported that she had appeared for the exam before but was deeply disappointed by her lack of success and was reportedly under stress over the NEET re-examination.

As per officials, a suicide note recovered from the scene contained the words, "Mom and Dad, I love you," along with expressions of disappointment and frustration over not being able to achieve success in her studies.

Preliminary investigations reveal that in the note, Riya wrote "Mom-Dad, I love you" and held herself responsible for taking this step. She also mentioned her disappointment regarding her studies and career. "I am sorry for being a burden! It's nobody's fault but my own incompetence. The best option is to end it! I love you! I am sorry," the suicide note read.

Also Read: 'I am sorry...': NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun just days before re-exam

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