BJP registers historic 50-seat landslide in Navsari Municipal Corporation

Gandhinagar:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept Navsari Municipal Corporation elections, securing 50 out of the 52 available seats. The Indian National Congress managed to secure only two seats across the 13 wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other independent candidates failed to open their accounts. The counting of votes began at 8:00 AM on April 28, following the elections held on April 26, 2026 in 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly polls due later next year. The BJP established early dominance, winning three seats uncontested before the official counting even began.

Out of 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas), six are long-standing corporations and nine are newly upgraded ones.

The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025.

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).