Nadiad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP heads towards landslide.

Nadiad:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in newly formed Nadiad Municipal Corporation Election as the saffron party is leading over 40 seats, according to the latest counting trends. Congress is ahead in four seats. Nadiad is a newly formed municipal corporation having 52 seats.

In the 2026 local body elections, Gujarat is conducting polls for 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas). These include the six long-standing corporations and nine newly upgraded ones. The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025.

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).

Also Read: Nadiad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP leads in 38 seats, Congress- 4