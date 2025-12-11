Mukesh Ambani urges students to embrace curiosity, courage and perseverance at PDEU 13th convocation Mukesh Ambani credited PM Modi's early 2000s vision for PDEU's remarkable growth, reaffirming a strong pledge to cultivate top talent for India's energy goals. He highlighted India's robust 8% economic growth against global slowdowns, urging self-reliance in fields like AI, new energy and space.

Gandhinagar:

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited and President of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), addressed the 13th convocation ceremony at the PDEU campus in Gandhinagar on Thursday (December 11). He praised the university's progress, honoured key figures and motivated graduating students to lead India's technological future with four key life principles.

Honouring chief guest and university leadership

Ambani warmly welcomed Chief Guest Sudhir Mehta, Chairman Emeritus of Torrent Group, as a proud son of Gujarat and a role model who built a global enterprise from humble beginnings. He highlighted Sudhir Mehta's foundational role in PDEU alongside his own efforts since 2007, crediting him for inspiring entrepreneurs across generations.

Ambani lauded PDEU's leadership, including Dr Hasmukh Adhia for visionary innovation, Anita Karwal for steadfast guidance, and Director General Dr Sundar Manoharan for academic excellence. He noted the university's achievements, such as NIRF Top 50 ranking in innovation, global faculty recognition, hundreds of research papers and over 100 patents.

Vision for PDEU and India's global rise

Ambani attributed PDEU's growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision since the early 2000s, pledging renewed commitment to nurture talent for India's energy ambitions. He emphasised India's economic sprint at nearly 8 per cent amid global slowdowns, calling for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in critical technologies like AI, new energy, space, and biotech.

Declaring 'Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar,' Ambani rallied the audience to position PDEU as a leader in green energy, materials, and economy, fueled by the patriotic energy of India's youth.

Celebrating achievements and supporters

Ambani congratulated graduates as torchbearers of New India's unstoppable spirit, applauding faculty for their pivotal role and parents for their sacrifices. He revealed Reliance Foundation's Rs 150 crore contribution over the past decade, underscoring ongoing support for PDEU's development.

Four lifelong companions for success

Mukesh Ambani shared timeless advice for graduates entering a world of boundless opportunities-

Curiosity: The inner child asking "Why?" and "Why not?"- essential for leadership in the AI era, where great questions outshine mere answers. Courage: The strength to dream big and navigate uncertainty. Perseverance: The marathon mindset to persist through setbacks. Gratitude with humility: A reminder to stay grounded, echoing Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa's wisdom of the fruit-laden tree bending low.

Embracing these traits, he assured, would make their journeys purposeful and impactful. Ambani extended heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2025, their families, and the PDEU family, wishing them bright futures.