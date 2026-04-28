Mehsana Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP set to storm Mehsana; AAP, Congress fails to open account

Mehsana:

The counting of votes for the 2026 Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections is underway. Out of the total 52 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 36 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other candidates have not won any seats.

Mehsana Municipal Corporation past results

The tally reinforces BJP’s dominance in Mehsana, echoing its strong performance in the 2021 municipal elections when it won 39 seats against Congress’s 5. The 2026 mandate suggests voters have largely backed continuity as the city transitions into its new municipal corporation structure.

This election carries added significance as it is the first after Mehsana’s elevation to a municipal corporation in 2025. With 52 seats across 13 wards, the expanded civic body represents a broader urban and peri-urban population, making this victory a crucial political statement for governance in the region.

Mehsana snapshot and importance

Situated in North Gujarat, Mehsana is a fast-growing urban centre with a population of over 3 lakh. Known for its strong dairy sector led by Dudhsagar Dairy and its association with ONGC’s oil and gas operations, the city is an important economic hub.

It also holds cultural significance due to its proximity to heritage sites like Modhera Sun Temple and Rani ki Vav.