Massive fire erupts at textile godown in Surat, sky-high black smoke triggers panic among locals

In a separate incident, one person died after a massive fire broke out at the Leamak Company plant on the Bavla-Ahmedabad Road on November 7, fire department officials said.

According to officials, the fire reportedly originated on the third floor of the facility, where chocolate production takes place. Fire tenders from Sanand, Bavla and Ahmedabad were rushed to the site following the incident. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control using continuous water jets.

One person was confirmed dead in the incident.

50-60 firemen pressed into service

Sub-Fire Officer Vijay Solanki said that firefighting operations are underway, with 10 to 12 fire tenders and 50 to 60 personnel deployed at the spot. He added that two JCB machines have also been brought in to assist with the operation, while firefighters continue efforts to douse the blaze. Solanki said the affected area is vast and the immediate priority remains controlling the fire.

With ANI inputs