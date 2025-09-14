Massive fire breaks out at fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana, two workers killed | Video Two people working at the plant during night shift were charred to death. Two others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Mehsana:

Two workers were charred to death and two others sustained injuries after a major fire broke out at a fertilizer plant in Mehsana district of Gujarat early on Sunday, police said. The blaze erupted at the unit located near Sametra village around 3 am.

Here's the video

Exact cause of the fire not yet clear

According to a Mehsana rural police official, the fire erupted during the night shift, killing two workers on the spot while two others sustained burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

A team of the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. They took about an hour to control the blaze, a Mehsana fire department official said.

The charred bodies of the two deceased workers, identified as Manish from Bihar and Fulchand from Maharashtra, were recovered once the fire was doused.

Police said six workers were present in the plant at the time of the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

(With agencies input)

