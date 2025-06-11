Advertisement
Gujarat: One killed, 16 others injured as mandap collapses at Ramdevpir festival in Porbandar | VIDEO

Following the incident, local residents have strongly criticised the police and district administration, alleging that no proper safety arrangements were in place for such a large public gathering.

A mandap collapsed at the Ramdevpir festival in Porbandar. Image Source : INDIA TV
Reported ByNirnay Kapoor  Edited ByAnurag Roushan  
Porbandar:

A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat's Porbandar on Wednesday, where a religious celebration turned into chaos and sorrow. During a festival at the popular Chowpatty Ground, a mandap (canopy), approximately 50 to 55 feet tall, erected in honour of Lord Ramdevpir came crashing down, killing one person and injuring 16 others. 

According to reports, panic and confusion gripped the attendees as rescue efforts began amid screams and cries for help. Meanwhile, local residents have strongly criticised the police and district administration, alleging that no proper safety arrangements were in place for such a large public gathering. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

Gujarat Porbandar Tragedy
