Man accused of theft tied to car bonnet, paraded through village in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Man accused of theft tied to car bonnet

A man was allegedly tied to the bonnet of a car and driven through a market in Gujarat's Panchmahal district by two individuals who accused him of theft. The incident occurred in Kanku Thambla village, located in Godhra taluka, on August 29, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police NY Patel.

The victim, identified as Surjan Bhavri, was reportedly caught attempting to steal fertilizer from a shop in the village. Videos of the shocking incident, filmed by bystanders and widely shared on social media, show Bhavri tied to the hood of a car with a rope while being driven through a crowded market.

The Godhra taluka police were alerted to the incident after the videos surfaced online. A case was promptly registered against Bhavri for attempted theft under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additionally, an FIR was filed against Ganpatsinh Parmar and Manubhai Charan, the two individuals accused of assaulting Bhavri and illegally confining him.





Bhavri has since claimed that he had taken three packets of seeds worth Rs 30 from the shop but forgot to pay for them. According to a police official from the Godhra taluka police station, Bhavri stated that he handed over Rs 500, believing he had paid for the items. The shopkeeper allegedly returned Rs 470 as change, but later, the accused confronted Bhavri, accused him of theft, and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, authorities are currently investigating the incident to verify the conflicting accounts and determine the sequence of events that led to the assault.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Gujarat rains: 30-year-old man dies after crocodile attack in Vadodara

READ MORE | Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on roof of house amid heavy rains in Vadodara | Video