Karamsad-Anand Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP all set for a sweep as Congress, AAP struggle

Anand:

Continuing its dominance in Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set register a thumping victory in the Karamsad-Anand Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 52 seats. As per the latest trends provided by the State Election Commission (SEC) of Gujarat, the saffron party has won or is leading on 27 seats.

The Congress remains a distant second with wins or leads on just four seats, while Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has completely failed to impress and has not been able to open its account so far. Meanwhile, others are also leading on one seat.

The polling in Karamsad-Anand was held along with the 14 other municipal corporations on April 26 (Sunday). It had recorded a voter turnout of 61.54 per cent.

Heightened security across Gujarat

For the counting process, the security was heightened by the administration across Gujarat, including the Karamsad-Anand Municipal Corporation. Here it must be noted that Gujarat has a total of 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats. This year, polling was held for the first time in newly-created municipal corporations: Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.

"Police personnel have been deployed, and a three-tier security cordon has been established here. The Election Commission is also keeping a close watch on the situation, and those eligible to vote have promptly completed the necessary formalities inside the premises,” a police had told news agency PTI earlier in the day.

BJP vs Congress vs AAP

This year's local body polls in Gujarat hold a lot of significance because of the assembly elections in 2027. The BJP is looking to maintain its supremacy in Gujarat and the local body election results will showcase that it remains the dominant force in the state.

On the other hand, the Congress is looking to improve its performance in the state. Stakes are also high for the AAP, which is using all its resources to set a foothold in Gujarat ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.