Jamnagar Municipal Corporation results: BJP secures commanding majority with 60 seats

Gandhinagar:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has swept the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation elections, winning 60 of the 64 seats. The Congress Party managed to win two seats, and other parties also grabbed two seats.

The BJP had bagged 50 of 64 seats, followed by the Congress with 11 and BSP with three in the Jamnagar Municipal Elections 2021.

Elections were held on April 26, 2026, for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly polls due later next year.

Jamnagar Municipal Corporation witnessed 58.14 per cent voter turnout on voting day, i.e. on April 26, 2026.

Out of 15 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagarpalikas), six are long-standing corporations and nine are newly upgraded ones.

The 15 Municipal Corporations are: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

The 9 new Municipal Corporations were officially approved by the Gujarat Cabinet on January 1, 2025.

These bodies were upgraded from existing municipalities to manage increasing urbanisation and provide better infrastructure. The nine newly formed corporations are: Anand-Karamsad Municipal Corporation (New), Gandhidham Municipal Corporation (New), Mehsana Municipal Corporation (New), Morbi Municipal Corporation (New), Nadiad Municipal Corporation (New), Navsari Municipal Corporation (New), Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation (New), Surendranagar-Wadhwan Municipal Corporation (New) and Vapi Municipal Corporation (New).

The Jamnagar district is also home to Vantara, the 3,000-acre wildlife conservation initiative founded by Anant Ambani.