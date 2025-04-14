Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore in major high-seas operation The operation was launched after the Gujarat ATS provided a credible intelligence input regarding a possible narcotics transshipment attempt. As per an official release, the intelligence-based operation was conducted at sea near the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

In a significant blow to narcotics smuggling networks, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out a joint operation on the intervening April 12–13 and seized over 300 kilograms of narcotics, valued at approximately Rs 1800 crore. As per an official release, the intelligence-based operation was conducted at sea near the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The operation was launched after the Gujarat ATS provided a credible intelligence input regarding a possible narcotics transshipment attempt. Acting swiftly, an ICG ship deployed in a multi-mission role in the North Maharashtra–South Gujarat maritime region was diverted to intercept the suspicious vessel. Despite the challenges of a pitch-dark night, the ICG vessel successfully located the target boat near the IMBL, the release stated.

Sensing imminent interception, the suspect boat attempted to dump its narcotic consignment into the sea and fled toward the IMBL in an effort to escape. The ICG vessel immediately launched its sea boat team to recover the discarded contraband while also pursuing the fleeing vessel.

However, due to the close proximity to the IMBL and the initial distance between the ICG ship and the suspect boat at the time of detection, the smugglers managed to cross over into international waters, forcing the Indian team to terminate the chase, as per international protocols, the release added. Meanwhile, the ICG's sea boat team, braving adverse night-time conditions, recovered the jettisoned narcotics after a meticulous search operation. The seized drugs were subsequently transported to Porbandar for further investigation and legal procedures.

ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard detains four foreign nationals in coordinated sea, air operation off Tamil Nadu coast