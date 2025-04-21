IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar district IAF officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation from their side. The IAF has not issued any official statement as yet.

Jamnagar:

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing near a Rangmati dam in Jamnagar district of Gujarat on Monday, police said. While the exact number of personnel on board the chopper was not immediately known, Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

According to the local police, the chopper made an emergency landing around 11 am on the outskirts of Changa village near Rangmati dam, about 22 km from the Jamnagar Air Force Station. "The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to some issues near Rangmati dam. No one was injured in the incident," Delu said.

Police informed reporters that IAF officials rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation from their end. However, the Indian Air Force has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

(With PTI inputs)