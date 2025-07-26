In meet with Congress' Gujarat leaders, Rahul Gandhi's 'biased umpire' jibe at EC Rahul Gandhi assured party workers that the top Congress leadership will consider their views before selecting candidates for the assembly elections. He also stressed that the top party leadership stands with its workers in the state.

Anand:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again took potshots at the Election Commission of India (ECI) and blamed the poll body for party's successive defeats in assembly elections in Gujarat. Addressing Congress leaders and workers in Anand during the party's 'Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan' camp, Rahul called the ECI 'biased', asserting that it was necessary to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its "main base" in Gujarat.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha further assured party workers that the top Congress leadership will consider their views before selecting candidates for the assembly elections. He also stressed that the top party leadership stands with its workers in the state.

Cong leaders hail Rahul's speech, slam EC

Following party's 'Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan' camp, Congress leaders and workers hailed Rahul's speech, while slamming the poll body and the ruling BJP. Congress' Surendranagar district chief Naushad Solanki said Rahul in his address claimed that the "umpire was biased", which is why the party lost the 2017 assembly elections in Gujarat.

"In cricket, if you get out time and again, you can start doubting yourself. But then you realise you are getting out not because of your fault. It is the umpire who is biased. Rahul ji said this and gave us confidence. He asserted we lost the 2017 Gujarat polls due to the ECI's dubious voters' list," Solanki was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Solanki said that Rahul also likened the country to a temple, but claimed that the BJP and the RSS decide who will get the prasad. "Rahul ji emphasised it was very important to defeat the BJP in its main base of Gujarat. He told us the party used to believe that we must work hard (to defeat the BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some other states. He said if we can defeat the BJP in Gujarat, then the party can be defeated everywhere," he said.

Rahul has also asked the party workers and leaders to raise the issues people are facing in different cities and districts, said Rajkot Congress chief Rajdeepsinh Jadeja after the camp.

Cong's 'Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan' camp

On Saturday, Congress organised its 'Sangathan Sujan Abhiyan' camp in Gujarat's Anand. Recently, Congress' state unit had appointed new presidents in all the districts in order to prepare the party for the 2027 assembly elections in the state.

