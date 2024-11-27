IIT Delhi researcher killed in cave-in at Gujarat's Lothal archaeological site, three injured

Follow us on Image Source : X Lothal archeological site

In a tragic incident, an IIT Delhi research scholar was killed while three others were injured in a cave-in at Lothal archeological site in Gujarat. According to the police, soil collapsed on the victims when they entered a pit near the archaeological site of Lothal for research on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Surabhi Verma (23), a PhD scholar at IIT Delhi. She along with the other victims were at the ancient Indus Valley civilisation site, some 80 km from Ahmedabad, to do research work when the cave-in occurred, the police official said.

Two researchers each from IIT Delhi, Gandhinagar

Providing details about the accident, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Om Prakash Jat said that a team of four researchers, two from IIT Delhi and as many from IIT Gandhinagar, were near the archaeological remains of the Harappan port town of Lothal to collect soil samples for study.

Victims were inside 10-ft deep pit during cave-in

All four went inside a 10-foot-deep pit dug up for the purpose when its wall collapsed, burying them under a mound of soil, the police officer added. He said, “A researcher from IIT Delhi, identified as Surabhi Verma, died on the spot. Three others were rescued and rushed to the hospital where their condition was stable."

(With inputs from agencies)